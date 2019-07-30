close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
APL profit down 30pc in FY19

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

KARACHI: Attock Petroleum Limited’s profit fell around 30 percent to Rs3.960 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs39.79, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

Attock Petroleum earned Rs5.656 billion with EPS of Rs56.83 in the preceding fiscal year. The company announced final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2019 at Rs10 / share, which was in addition to interim cash dividend of Rs10 / share already paid.

The company’s net sales increased to Rs223.054 billion in FY2019 compared to Rs177.216 billion in FY2018.

