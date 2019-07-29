FC squash event to be held soon: IG

ISLAMABAD: Frontier Corps’ (FC) Inspector General Major General Rahat Naseem Khan has accepted proposal of former world champion Jansher Khan to add a ranking squash event on the national calendar.

The former champion called on the IG FC at Qila Bala Hisar in Peshawar and requested for his help for game’s promotion in the province.

“The IG has agreed to start the Frontier Corps National Squash Tournament in near future. The decision would go a long way in strengthening the game of squash in the province. I am really obliged to the IG for the initiative he has taken,” Jansher said.

The former champion added that there was a need to promote the game in the former Fata area as well in the other parts of the province.

“The new tournament will help attract youth towards the game in former Fata and other parts of the province. The game of squash needs fresh blood and rejuvenated interest of the youth.”

Earlier, the IG appreciated Jansher’s services for the game of squash, saying that since his retirement Pakistan had been struggling to find a new champion.

“Jansher was a class of his own. He ruled the squash world for almost a decade. His retirement brought an end to an era where Pakistan used to produce champions.”

The FC official hoped that with renewed efforts, Pakistan will soon be in a position to revive the lost glory in the game.