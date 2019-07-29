Flash floods destroy crop in Bajaur

KHAR: Flash floods destroyed standing crop in Barkhalose in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district. Talking to reporters, one Asmatullah said the flash floods destroyed vegetables in Barkhalose, which inflicted heavy losses on the local farmers. He demanded the government to order construction of protection wall to protect the standing crops from flash floods. The residents asked the government to compensate the farmers for their losses.