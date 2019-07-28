close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Shehzad attends FIFA workshop

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s only pro license coach and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Technical Shehzad Anwar attended the FIFA Workshop for Technical Directors which concluded in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by Technical Directors from ten nations of Asia. The main objective of the event was to define the role and responsibilities of Technical Directors and their relationship and coordination with internal and external stakeholders.

Development at the grassroots level, youth, coaching education, women football, futsal and national teams were some of the important areas on which discussion was made. Shehzad has also served as head coach of Pakistan during the SAFF Cup a few years ago.

