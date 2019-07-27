Buzdar offers condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of widow of former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.
In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with strength.
