close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Buzdar offers condolence

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of widow of former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with strength.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore