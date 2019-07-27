Fixing roads

The road from Salam Interchange on Motorway M2 to Sargodha via Bhalwal is pretty rough in some locations. The road needs to be rfixed as the numerous potholes and ditches in the road impede the smooth flow of traffic and put travellers at risk of a car accident.

The concerned authorities are requested to improve road conditions with the view to improve the flow of traffic.

Pervez S Ahmed

Islamabad