Lahore-Gujranwala record wins

ISLAMABAD: The combined team of Lahore-Gujranwala won their matches on the opening day of the First All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) here at the Rodham Hall.

Lahore-Gujranwala first beat Sukkur 86-20 and then accounted for Sargodha-DG Khan 68-51 during the evening session.

Peshawar also won both of their matches, first beating Faisalabad-Sahiwal 41-5 and then getting better of Sukkur 29-9.

In other matches on the opening day, Bannu beat Quetta 46-21. Sargodha-DG Khan defeated Multan-Bahawalpur 68-51. Captain Nasir Mahmood, Director Sports Pakistan Navy, inaugurated the event.