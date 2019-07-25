close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

PTI observes Thanksgiving day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from Lahore and other districts of Punjab also observed ‘Thanks-giving Day’ to commemorate the PTI’s victory in July 25, 2018 general elections.

The major ceremony in this regard was held in Punjab Secretariat in which sweets were distributed among the party workers. Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader from Punjab, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for leading his party to victory as well as his successful visit to USA.

