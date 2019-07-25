India not willing for dialogue: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesman, Dr Muhammad Faisal, said on Thursday that India was not willing for dialogue. “Pakistan and India have no other option but dialogue,” Faisal stated during a weekly press briefing.

While on his visit to the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Fox News said Pakistan would be willing to give up its nuclear weapons if India did the same. “Nuclear war is not an option between Pakistan and India. The idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction,” said the prime minister.

The spokesperson confirmed that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav would be granted consular access and the process for this was already underway.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that India’s submission pertaining to the acquittal and release of Kulbhushan Jadhav could not be upheld. In its decision, the ICJ allowed India consular access to Jadhav and called on Pakistan to review and reconsider his conviction and sentence.

Speaking on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US, the spokesman told reporters that relations with Washington had started afresh. “There was no mention of do more during the US visit,” he added.

During his visit to the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Donald Trump. The US president offered to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. The two leaders also held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump held comprehensive talks focusing on building a broad-based and enduring partnership between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia. The spokesperson said Pakistan and the US have decided to establish a mechanism to follow up on the understanding reached during the visit.

Expressing surprise over Indian reaction on the mediation offer, he said India should give a matured response for resolution of the outstanding dispute. He said Pakistan’s approach is peace and dialogue based for resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Responding to a question about LoC violations by India, the spokesperson said Pakistan gives a befitting response to the Indian fire. He, however, said Pakistan desires peace and the 2003 ceasefire agreement must be respected.

When asked about the next meeting on Kartarpur Corridor, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan is prepared for talks. He said the Indian side has to give the dates. He, however, expressed the confidence that the meeting will soon be held. About Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s role has been that of facilitator, which has been acknowledged by everybody, including the United States. He said Pakistan wants an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to the conflict.

To a question about Iran, the spokesperson said all parties must work towards easing the tension in the region. He said Pakistan is watching the developments in the region very closely. He said security of commercial and shipping supply lines in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond is very important and critical. He noted PM Imran Khan has given statement about Afia Siddiqui and Shakil Afridi. “I cannot explain the PM Imran Khan’s statement with regard to meeting with Taliban.

He said, “We had furnished information to CIA about Osama bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad.”