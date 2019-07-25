Market Committee

BAHAWALPUR: The authorities have transferred Muhammad Maroof Qamar from Market Committee Gojra and has been posted him as Ahmedpur Sharqia Market Committee Secretary. According to an official press release issued here, earlier, the Bahawalpur Market Committee secretary had been looking after matters and affairs of the Ahmedpur Sharqia Market Committee. “The authorities concerned however had withdrawn additional charge from Bahawalpur Market Committee Secretary Mehar Mulazim Hussain,” it said. Maroof Qamar has been directed to join his duty immediately.