People raise problems at open forum in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Residents of Khall and its suburbs on Thursday demanded probe into the alleged use of substandard material in development projects, ban on underage motorcyclists, bathing in Panjkora River and appropriate measures for controlling traffic mess at Khall bazaar.

The demands were made at an open forum arranged by the district administration on the directives of the provincial government at Khall, with Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Ali Khan, District Education Officer Ghulam Nabi Khan, DSP Farooq Khan, Khall tehsil nazim Yousaf Adil, TMO Iqbal Hassan, traffic in-charge Shad Muhammad, heads of government departments, local government representatives, area elders and political activists attended the event.

Responding to the public grievances, the deputy commissioner directed the Khall police to compile the data of drug peddlers.

The official said the drug sellers would be booked under Section 3-MPO.

He also asked the additional deputy commissioner to probe the use of substandard materials in development works.

The official said there would be no compromise on the official pricelists and the violators would be dealt with sternly.

He said the secretary health had been requested to fill out the vacant posts of doctors in the area.

About the roadside encroachments, he said the administration was set to remove encroachments in Toormang Darra.

The official directed power meter readers to take correct reading. He also directed the Khall TMO to make announcements on loudspeakers that swimming in the river had been banned.

Shaukat Ali said the district administration would try its best to resolve public grievances within its resources. He said that letters would be sent to the authorities concerned about some of the issues which were not falling under the district administration.

The official said that minutes of all open courts had been forwarded to provincial authorities for information and further action.