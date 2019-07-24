US supports energy sector partnership

Islamabad : US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge Wednesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Power Information Technology Company (PITC) and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The memorandum marks the start of a partnership for research and development on smart grid technologies designed to improve energy use.

“Advanced technologies are making electricity more affordable, reliable, and sustainable,” Consul General Crenwelge said. “We are proud to work with Pakistan as it builds technological capacity and improves the energy sector, and we hope to see growing private sector participation and investment in this endeavor.” Utilizing the Smart Grid IT Laboratory established at PITC with US government support, LUMS and PITC will test smart grid technologies and showcase their benefits to distribution and transmission companies. This will provide opportunities for LUMS researchers to exchange information on new developments with the Pakistani government.

“Partnering with LUMS will stimulate research and development collaboration between the Pakistani government and local universities while enhancing local learning and technology transfer,” said PEPCO Managing Director Waseem Mukhtar.

Acting LUMS Vice Chancellor Shahid Masud said, “The Smart Grid IT Laboratory will help us achieve the university’s mission of effectively addressing power sector needs and contributing directly to Pakistan’s economic development.”

The signing ceremony was organized by the Sustainable Energy for Pakistan Project, a four-year United States Agency for International Development (USAID) technical assistance initiative to support the Pakistani government’s efforts to deliver financially sustainable energy services. USAID provides technical and financial assistance to Pakistan’s 10 government-owned electricity distribution companies to help them reduce losses, streamline business processes, and improve financial viability.