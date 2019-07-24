Inter-Divisional Kabaddi starts tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: First All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Kabaddi Championship under-20/75kg (Asian style) will start here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from July 26-28.
The event is being organised to prepare junior kabaddi team to participate in the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship to be held in Iran from November 1-7.
Divisions to participate in the events are — Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, DG Khan, Bannu and Sukkur.
