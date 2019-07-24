Korean ambassador meets Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE: Ambassador of South Korea Sung-Kyu Kwak and parliamentary delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

Korean National Assembly Ms Bae-Sook Chu and Voon-Chun Chug and six senior diplomats were present. Korean Ambassador and Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi emphasised on enhancing bilateral relations and contacts between the two countries.

According to a press release, the Korean envoy said that there is a need for starting campaign for contacts at peoples level for further strengthening the bilateral relations, ‘we have quite friendly relations with Pakistan from the beginning, Korean people are very impressed by Pakistan particularly Punjabi culture’.

He said he had the opportunity of witnessing the flag lowering ceremony at Wagah Border; this scene is unparalleled from emotional point of view. He said: “Our agricultural industry wants to work in collaboration with agricultural industry of the Punjab particularly in food items. There is also need for further increasing cooperation in electronic industry because Pakistan has big electronics industry.”

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that mutual cooperation and relations in different sectors between the two countries is 45 years old, in recent years bilateral trade has reached the level of more than one billion dollars which is a proof of increasing ties between the two countries.

Elahi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much determined to overcome prevailing economic crisis and is emphasising on conducive and peaceful atmosphere for investment and developmental policies. He said both Pakistan and Korea can greatly benefit by enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, telecom, energy and other sectors.

He said this group is the best forum for boosting cooperation between the parliaments for the benefit of the peoples of both the countries whereas frequent exchange of delegations will also boost the mutual relations.