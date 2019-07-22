Retirement fraud

I am a retired school teacher and my husband is the principal of a high school in Islamabad. We have lived in the same home since 2000 along with my disabled daughter. My husband applied for a gas connection in our home on urgent basis on January 14 2016. Almost four years have passed since then but SNGPL has not installed the gas connection so far.

They have been demanding money

from us, despite the fact that the CDA has already paid full development charges to the SNGPL.

I would like to request that the concerned authorities please make SNGPL understand that we cannot afford to pay such exorbitant and scamming fees in retirement, especially with a disabled child to care for.

Please look into this matter and help to ensure that our gas connection is set up without further delay.

Begum F A Ashraf

Islamabad