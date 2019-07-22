Cleanliness drive begins at District Courts

MULTAN: Sanitary workers of the city district administration cleaned District Courts and washed court roads and removed garbage from the area following the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister. More than 25 sanitary workers equipped with machines took part in the cleanliness drive and washed roads and cleaned parking area. The CM circular instructed all deputy commissioners to visit district courts in their respective districts and ensure cleanliness arrangements on sustainable basis.