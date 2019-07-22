close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Cleanliness drive begins at District Courts

Peshawar

MULTAN: Sanitary workers of the city district administration cleaned District Courts and washed court roads and removed garbage from the area following the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister. More than 25 sanitary workers equipped with machines took part in the cleanliness drive and washed roads and cleaned parking area. The CM circular instructed all deputy commissioners to visit district courts in their respective districts and ensure cleanliness arrangements on sustainable basis.

