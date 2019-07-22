Eight suspects held during grand search operation

Islamabad : The Islamabad police conducted grand search operations in various areas of Shams Colony and Bhara Kahu police stations and arrested eight suspects, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi and SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, the search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Shams Colony, I-11, Katchi Abadi, Siri Chowk, Shahpur and surroundings. The officials frisked 895 persons, searched 505 houses, 55 shops and hotels by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed eight suspects and recovered one SMG, two 12-bore rifles, four pistols along with ammunition and 300 gram hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasised that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. “Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard” the DIG added.