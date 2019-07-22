close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Low-cost housing project PTI’s flagship initiative: Buzdar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that low cost housing project is the flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to Chairman, Provincial Task Force for Affordable Housing, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, who called on him at his office here Monday, Usman Buzdar directed that matters pertaining to this programme should be disposed of on early basis so that the dream of owning a house could be fulfilled.

He said that providing shelter to the homeless was included in the PTI’s manifesto.

The scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will be extended to all the cities of the province in phases so that the low income families could have their own houses, he added.

The chief minister said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would also create employment opportunities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore