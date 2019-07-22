Low-cost housing project PTI’s flagship initiative: Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that low cost housing project is the flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to Chairman, Provincial Task Force for Affordable Housing, Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, who called on him at his office here Monday, Usman Buzdar directed that matters pertaining to this programme should be disposed of on early basis so that the dream of owning a house could be fulfilled.

He said that providing shelter to the homeless was included in the PTI’s manifesto.

The scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will be extended to all the cities of the province in phases so that the low income families could have their own houses, he added.

The chief minister said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would also create employment opportunities.