62 attend opposition senators meeting

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday claimed that opposition has the required number for success of their vote of no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and to elect Senator Hasil Bizenjo.

“We have proved our strength as 62 Senators of the opposition attended the meeting today and it is expected that 3 to 4 Senators of the opposition will also return from abroad today (Tuesday),” she said while talking to the newsmen after the meeting of the opposition Senators that was also attended by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the opposition had finalized its strategy for the Senate session and also about the future line of action. “All Senators of the opposition were actively pursuing the voting on no-confidence motion, which is expected on August 1“, she said.

She said the opposition will also hold its meeting before the start of the requisition session of the Senate.

When asked whether the Senate Chairman was in position to save his post, Senator Sherry Rehman said if they wanted to save their position in the Senate then it will be un-constitutional and illegal. “We have 66 members of the opposition and if you minus two Senators of the Jamaat-e-Islami who will likely to abstain from the voting on motion, then you count us as 64 and then how one could say that they (government) use the constitutional and legal means to defeat the motion. They know that the opposition is determined for the success of their motion and the change will come in the Senate,” she said.

The PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate said success of the opposition was written on the wall and if they use the delaying tactics or illegal way or create any other obstacles then they will expose themselves with using un-constitutional and illegal ways.