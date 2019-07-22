Trump demands rate cut

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday used a Federal Reserve official’s own words to amplify his continual demands for lower interest rates.

The latest in Trump’s daily attacks on the Fed, turns up the temperature for the central bank a week before its latest policy meeting, when it expected to cut rates for the first time in a decade.

"It is far more costly for the Federal Reserve to cut deeper if the economy actually does, in the future, turn down!" Trump said on Twitter.

"Very inexpensive, in fact productive, to move now."

Without naming him, Trump’s tweet repeated a central claim made last week by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams made last week.