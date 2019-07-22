Conditioning camp for disabled cricketers begins today

KARACHI: The seven-day conditioning and training camp of Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Team begins on Tuesday (today) here at National Stadium for the 2019 Physical Disability World Cricket Series, which will be held in Worcestershire, England.

The training camp will conclude on July 30, a day before the team leaves for England.

Apart from Pakistan and hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India will take part in the event. The World Series will roll into action with a match between Pakistan and England on August 5.

Muhammad Jawed will be the team’s coach while Javed Ashraf will be assistant coach. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif will be present during practice sessions. Sadiq Khatri will be the camp in-charge.