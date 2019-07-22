Seventeen colts report for Emerging Players High Performance Camp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for under-19 cricketers started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday.
Seventeen players have been invited to the camp.
On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players a preview of the upcoming season, which includes the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.
Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. The day capped off with fitness testing.
The six-week camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the Under-19 Regional Academies.
The following players are in the camp: Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad); Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).
KARACHI: The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for under-19 cricketers started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday.
Seventeen players have been invited to the camp.
On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players a preview of the upcoming season, which includes the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.
Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. The day capped off with fitness testing.
The six-week camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the Under-19 Regional Academies.
The following players are in the camp: Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad); Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).