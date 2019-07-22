Seventeen colts report for Emerging Players High Performance Camp

KARACHI: The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for under-19 cricketers started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday.

Seventeen players have been invited to the camp.

On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players a preview of the upcoming season, which includes the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.

Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. The day capped off with fitness testing.

The six-week camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the Under-19 Regional Academies.

The following players are in the camp: Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad); Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).