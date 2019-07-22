Law and order

This refers to the story, ‘Minto writes to Supreme Judicial Council’ (July 21). The letter Mr Abid Hassan Minto wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council was in respect of its proceedings against Justice Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

As a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and a practising lawyer for 50 years, I would like to say that I wholeheartedly agree with the points that he has made, as well as say that he speaks for many other lawyers who are dedicated to the independence of the judiciary and rule of the law.

Dr Parvez Hassan

Lahore