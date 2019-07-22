close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

Law and order

Newspost

 
July 23, 2019

This refers to the story, ‘Minto writes to Supreme Judicial Council’ (July 21). The letter Mr Abid Hassan Minto wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council was in respect of its proceedings against Justice Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

As a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and a practising lawyer for 50 years, I would like to say that I wholeheartedly agree with the points that he has made, as well as say that he speaks for many other lawyers who are dedicated to the independence of the judiciary and rule of the law.

Dr Parvez Hassan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost