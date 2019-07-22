Gold rates up Rs600 per tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Monday.

Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates increased in the local market to Rs83,900 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold prices rose by Rs514 to Rs71,914. In the international market, gold rates witnessed an increase of only $1 per ounce to $1,426 per ounce.