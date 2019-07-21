BJP govt won’t last for two years: Mamta Banerjee

ISLAMABAD: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamta Banerjee has predicted that the BJP government in India would not last for “more than two years”, considering the way it was functioning.

According to media reports addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday, the TMC chief accused the saffron party of trying to replicate the “Karnataka horse trading model” by luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks. She alleged that central agencies are threatening Trinamool Congress leaders and elected representatives with prison term in chit fund scam cases, if they don’t join the BJP.

The East Bengal chief minister, speaking at her first major political rally after the Lok Sabha polls, also said the party will launch a statewide protest on July 26, demanding return of black money “siphoned off” by the BJP.