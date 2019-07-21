close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

National

July 22, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating the central parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunde shower /windstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

