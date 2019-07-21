Wapda off to flying start in Challenge Cup Soccer

KARACHI: Wapdfa, one of the most successful teams of Pakistan Premier League, were off to a flying start when they bulldozed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 3-0 in their Group D opener of the National Football Challenge Cup at Tehmas Khan Stadium Shahi Bagh Peshawar on Sunday.

Wapda, under coach Tanvir Ahmed, opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Zubair Qadeer. Ashfaq Uddin doubled the lead in the 23rd minute. At half time, Wapda were leading 2-0. In the second half tight game was itnessed. However, Wapda were able to add to their tally when Adnan Saeed hammered a fine goal in the 57th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Lahore-base side. Wapda were also reduced to ten men when Mohammad Bilal was sent off ugh a second yellow card in the match in the 80th minute. He was shown his first in the 65th minute. WAPDA coach Tanvir Ahmed was happy with the result.

Meanwhile the other day Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed Karachi United 3-0 while National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held Police to a 2-2 draw.

Earlier in the event opener PAF whipped Asia Ghee Mills 4-0. As many as 15 outfits are featuring in the event, which have been bracketed in four groups. Pakistan Air Force (PAF), NBP, Police and Asia Ghee Mills are in Group A while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Navy and Pakistan Television form Group B. Similarly, Army, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Railways and PFF Tigers form Group C while KRL, WAPDA, KU and KPT are in Group D.

The leading two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals. Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF are organising the event.