Torghar distt council passes Rs1.23b budget

MANSEHRA: The Torghar District Council passed a tax-free budget of Rs1.23 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Speaking at the District Council budget session, District Nazim Dilroz Khan said that drastic changes would be brought in education and health sectors to facilitate masses.

“We have spent 20 percent of our development outlay of previous year’s budget on education and are going to enhance this ratio in this budget,” the nazim told the council in his budget speech the other day.

The council, which met with convener Said Nawab Gul, also approved budget with thumbing majority.

The district nazim told the budget session that an amount of Rs694 million would go for the salary and non-developmental expenditure of the district during the ongoing financial year 2019-20.

“We have also earmarked an amount of Rs163 million for the under construction developmental schemes launched in financial year 2017-18,” he added.

The nazim said that in current budget no new tax was imposed as district was highly underdeveloped and it would be developed by executing uplift schemes.

He said an amount of Rs5 million was earmarked for the provision of medicines to patients at nine basic health units.

“We distributed Rs5 million among 344 deserving families in the last financial year,” Dilroz Khan added.

The district nazim said that tehsil governments of Kundar Hassanzai and Judbah were also awarded the share in Provincial Finance Commission award separately.