The era of loot will never return: Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become the most popular party of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to change the fate of the country.

He said this while talking PTI leaders from Narowal Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeemullah Khan Kakar who called on him here.

The CM said the era of loot and plunder would not come back.

Usman Buzdar said that the past rulers looted the resources of the people and now the people had rejected them.

He said the PTI was the only party which would steer the country out of the crises.

PTI leader Amjad Kakar said that the PTI government was the people's government. He expressed confidence in the PTI leadership.

He said they would extend support to the CM in his efforts to serve masses.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present.

polls: Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that people of the tribal districts had been given their democratic right for the first time in the country's history. He termed the conduct of polls a great success of the PTI government. He said security forces deserved praise for peaceful conduct of elections.

Usman Buzdar said that the tribal people had created history by exercising their right to vote and it was the victory of peace.

He said the past governments always neglected the people of erstwhile Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The PTI government has included the people of tribal districts in the development process, the chief minister added.

attack: Usman Buzdar has condemned firing at Kotla Syedan check-post and a suicide bomb blast at Dera Ismail Khan DHQ hospital.

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent people, including policemen. Usman Buzdar also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured people.

He said that the cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken the resolve of the people against terrorism as people were united to eliminate the menace. He said that terrorists were the enemies of humanity. He offered condolences to the family members of the martyrs.