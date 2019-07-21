Woman, daughter, grandson electrocuted

SUKKUR: A woman along with her daughter and a grandson were electrocuted in Larkana on Sunday.

Reports said that a woman Zarina, w/o Bilawal Labano, resident of Dari Labano village near Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana, went to the rooftop of her house to get her clothes dried.

She however accidently touched an 11,000kv conductor wire over her house and was electrocuted.

Meanwhile, her daughter Afsana and grandson Allah Ditto rushed to rescue her and unfortunately they also directly touched her and were electrocuted. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital in Larkana for medico-legal formalities.