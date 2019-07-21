close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Woman, daughter, grandson electrocuted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

SUKKUR: A woman along with her daughter and a grandson were electrocuted in Larkana on Sunday.

Reports said that a woman Zarina, w/o Bilawal Labano, resident of Dari Labano village near Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana, went to the rooftop of her house to get her clothes dried.

She however accidently touched an 11,000kv conductor wire over her house and was electrocuted.

Meanwhile, her daughter Afsana and grandson Allah Ditto rushed to rescue her and unfortunately they also directly touched her and were electrocuted. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital in Larkana for medico-legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan