PML-N to observe 25th as ‘black day’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the PML-N would observe July 25 as black day.

It was decided in the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ‘s Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by Shahbaz Sharif, the party president, here on Saturday, Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said public rallies would be held in Lahore and Islamabad on July 25 against the price-hike and inflation.

Talking to the media after the Central Executive Committee meeting, he said the committee condemned the arrest of former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should be released as he, what Ahsan claimed, was being kept behind bars for nothing.

Ahsan Iqbal demanded the government provide basic facilities, including electricity, gas and sugar to the people and adopt public-friendly policies. Party leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Nawaz, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahidullah Khan, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Dr Asif Kirmani, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Owais Laghari, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Mehtab Abbasi, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and others attended the meeting.