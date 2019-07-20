Rain spell to persist for two more days: Met

LAHORE : The provincial capital received heavy rain on Saturday, which may persist during the next couple of days.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided people with respite from severe heat.

According to the Meteorology office, rain-thundershower with few heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kashmir, in various part of Lahore and at isolated places in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions.

Rain/windstorm, with few heavy showers is expected at scattered places in Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala Divisions in the next two to three days.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours: Sialkot (AP 55mm, City 6mm), Joharabad 44mm, Sahiwal 35mm, Hafizabad 34mm, Sargodha 30mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Noorporthal 14mm, Mangla 9mm, Chakwal 8mm, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan 6mm, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan 04mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 3mm, Khanpur, Murree 2mm, Gujrat 1mm.

Experts have predicted that the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days.