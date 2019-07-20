Blood Transfusion Authority to be revived: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday announced reactivating Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority (PBTA) during her visit to anti-hepatitis free screening test at Mian Munshi Hospital. She also inquired about the locals, who came to the screening camp, for the test about the performance of their medical staff.

While talking to the media, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had formally given approval for the revamping of blood transfusion authority Punjab.

She said during the three days, more than 5,000 people benefited from six anti-hepatitis free screening camps. She said we were thankful to lab that collaborated with health department regarding the screening camp.

She said with the cooperation of the lab the department had also provided free medicines to the patients besides screening.

Hepatitis-C has been diagnosed in 327 people whereas 29 people have been diagnosed the carrier of hepatitis-B at the three days screening camps. Free-of-cost vaccine was also given to around 3,800 people who got negative in hepatitis during the screening.

“An awareness campaign in connection with the hepatitis screening is being launched by Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme across the province. Areas of Punjab are given priority regarding hepatitis screening.

We are determined to make Pakistan a hepatitis free country,” said the minister adding that hepatitis free Pakistan campaign is on the top in Punjab health strategy.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said revolutionary measures were being taken with the help of World Health Organisation for providing safe treatment facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals.

Strict instructions have been issued to medical superintendents of the hospitals for the safe dumping of hospital’s waste.

APP adds: People in large numbers reached the free screening of hepatitis camp on the third day.

The camp was inaugurated by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Government Mozang Hospital.

Highlighting the importance of the screening camps, the minister said 10 percent people had been affected by the disease in Pakistan.

She said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign throughout Punjab regarding hepatitis B and C.

Dr Yasmin Rashid asked philanthropists to support the government cause of eradicating fatal disease like hepatitis.

The government was taking effective measures to save the lives of mothers and children, she added.

The minister said that a project with Rs400 million was being launched for safe disposal of government hospitals waste.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that medicines worth Rs31 billion had been purchased for the public sector hospitals in Punjab.

Shortage of ventilators in government hospitals was an open proof of lack of interest in the sector on part of the previous government, she added.

The minister said that under the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme, 55,000 barbers had been registered throughout the province.