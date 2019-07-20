close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
July 21, 2019

Wedding woes

Newspost

 
Marriage in Pakistan is becoming an expensive event where people waste a lot of money without any thought about their futures and even take out huge loans to fund weddings. A poor family cannot afford expensive marriages for their daughters and giving huge amounts of dowry to the groom’s family.

People who cannot afford such an expensive event should try to budget better. A wedding is only one day of your life, your marriage is your future and what you should spend your money on.

Muhammad H Naeem, Karachi

