Wedding woes

Marriage in Pakistan is becoming an expensive event where people waste a lot of money without any thought about their futures and even take out huge loans to fund weddings. A poor family cannot afford expensive marriages for their daughters and giving huge amounts of dowry to the groom’s family.

People who cannot afford such an expensive event should try to budget better. A wedding is only one day of your life, your marriage is your future and what you should spend your money on.

Muhammad H Naeem, Karachi