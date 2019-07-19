Teenager dies after being stuck in elevator

A teenage domestic worker died after he was stuck inside an elevator at a residential building in Clifton on Friday.

The deceased boy, 14-year-old Ahsan, worked as a domestic worker on the third floor of the building located in Block 2 within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. According to Boat Basin Head Muhrir Bashir Ahmed, the boy was trapped in the elevator that got stuck for at least three hours, adding that the elevator was already faulty.

The officer said that volunteers of the Edhi Foundation and some elevator technicians were able to retrieve the body from the elevator with hectic efforts of three hours. He said that he had to visit his hometown, Quetta, on Saturday.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy where his postmortem was underway till filing of this report. Ahmed said that a case would be registered after the post-mortem report.