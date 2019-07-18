close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 19, 2019

Khanewal to be made model district: minister

Peshawar

A
APP
July 19, 2019

KHANEWAL: Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Thursday said Khanewal would be transformed into a model district. Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation and pace of progress on development schemes, Gardezi said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was interested in developing under-developed areas and added that 12 new schemes had been introduced for Khanewal under the annual development plan, which also included extensive plantation besides six farm to market roads under ''New Pakistan New Destinations'' programme. Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry and DPO Asad Sarfraz gave detailed briefing to the minister. MPA Malika Shahida Ahmad, MNA Syed Fakhar Imam’s representative Abid Imam besides officials also attended the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar