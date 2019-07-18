Truck snatched from driver

TOBA TEK SINGH: A truck driver was deprived of his vehicle at Gojra on Thursday.

Wajahat Hussain of Mankera, Bhakkar, told police two unidentified bandits hired his truck to transport watermelons to Gojra. He said when they reached near Gojra they administered him some intoxicated things and he fainted. They threw him out of the truck near Gojra bypass and took away the truck.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The Municipal Committee administration demolished structures built on state land in Shadman Colony of Pirmahal.

According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Marhaba Naimat, land grabbers had encroached costly state land for a long time.

SANITARY WORKERS: Former councilor Raja Faryad Yunus Bhatti Thursday urged relevant authorities to resolve issues of sanitary workers, who are allegedly being exploited by the district administration. Raja, who is also a coordinator for human rights and minority affairs, submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner office, stating that Rs4,000 to Rs7,000 were being deducted from the salaries of the workers without any justification.