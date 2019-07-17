Departments ordered to focus on cleanlines

Rawalpindi: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Saima Younis stressed to focus attention on outdoor and indoor activities amid this peak season.

She directed all allied departments to develop a close liaison with each other and join hands for this collective cause. No delay in DVR complaints will be tolerated and swift response in this regard is needed as a little delay and cost precious human life.

She said that regular surveillance in godowns, graveyards, tyre shops, under-construction buildings and factories. Due to this rainy season, threat of dengue breading has increased so WASA and RWMC are directed to ensure excavation of rainwater.

Likewise PHA should ensure cutting of grass and wild bushes. Saima Younis further added that participation of public in this campaign is very much needed as cleanliness is basic entity for success of this campaign and cleanliness of environment is impossible with active participation of public.

While reviewing the progress of departments from 9 to 15 July 2019, it was briefed that until now five confirmed patients have been reported in District RWP. Under Indoor vector surveillance in the areas of Chaklala Cantonment board, Rawalpindi cantonment board, Potohar Town (Urban), and Rawal town, a total of 326 teams checked 70166 houses out of which 458 were declared positive. In the same manner, under outdoor vector surveillance a total of 219 teams visited 55868 hotspots and found 34 positive and carried out desired operation there.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Naeem Afzal, CEO Health Dr. Arshad, District Health Officer Dr. Naveed Akram, DDHO Dr. Zeeshan, focal person for anti-dengue program Dr. Sajjad and heads of Allied Departments were also present at the meeting.