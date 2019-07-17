Sector I-12 allottees resent denial of plot possessions

Islamabad: Fed up with the attitude of Capital Development Authority (CDA), scores of allottees of Sector I-12, who have been denied possession of their plots held a protest in Sangam Market of I-8/3.

The inordinate delay in possession of their residential plots was the biggest concern of the allottees even after the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib regarding development of the sector. Irked over delayed possession of their plots, six allottees (representatives) filed complaints with Wafaqi Mohtasib in January 2019. In response to their complaints, Wafaqi Mohtasib directed CDA authorities to come with official records.

The CDA representative, in the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib assured that the development work would start after issuance of layout plan by planning wing of CDA and a tender for development work will be floated after four months.

But unfortunately after the lapse of six months no development work is in sight so far. Fahad Hameed, an allottee told, “After giving the undertaking to the complainants under the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib on February 7, 2019, CDA should have floated the tender for development work by June 7, 2019.

But still they are clueless about the development of sector I-12, as it seems that CDA has made this case a lifetime project. CDA has badly failed to develop the sector despite earning millions of rupees from the allottees and from selling the contract of cattle market.

The participants have decided to approach the every possible forum to explain their miseries. It was decided in the meeting that the representatives of I-12 allottees would meet with the CDA chairman on July 17, 2019. Another allottee, Muhammad Ilyas, was assigned the duty to approach the Wafaqi Mohtasib office for implementation of the decision.

Another allottee, Khumar Gul was assigned the duty to arrange a meeting with Ali Nawaz Awan who is local MNA and special assistant on CDA affairs. “We are homeless middle class people who pay taxes, works hard to earn money and eventually help the country in its progress, and in return we get empty promises of every government about housing for all,” said allottee Tahir Mahmood, who bought a plot at I-12 seven-year ago and is still awaiting the possession. Another allottee said, “Recently on July 12, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid down the foundation stone of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme ignoring the decades pending housing schemes of CDA.

He urged the prime minister to direct CDA authorities to start/complete the development work of decades-pending sector like Sector I-12 otherwise it would be like eyewash.