Seven of a family die in roof collapse

LAHORE: Seven of a family, including a man, his wife and five children, died when the roof of their two-storey house collapsed due to rain in Asad Town near Kot Abdul Malik in the Factory Area police limits Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and recovered the bodies of all members of the family. The bodies were handed over to their relatives.

The victims were identified as Kamran, 40, his wife Kausar, 35, Muqaddas, 16, d/o Kamran, Alishba, 10, d/o Kamran, Bisma, 12, d/o Kamran, Abdullah, 7, s/o Kamran and Ubaidullah, 5, s/o Kamran. Rescue 1122 official said the victims were sleeping when the roof of their house collapsed. As a result, all members of the family were trapped under the debris. Locals of the area informed Rescue 1122 which started rescue operation. The incident occurred due to the dilapidated condition of the house. The rain had further weakened the structure, rescuers told. The incident created panic in the locality and everybody was grieved over the death of all family members.

DIG stresses for improving performance: Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations wing) Ashfaq Khan said police stations were like our home and we should make them ideal response units for citizens according to the expectation of public following the vision of IG Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan.

There will be zero tolerance on violation against following the SOPs of using bullet proof jackets and helmets as well as adopting precautionary measures before initiating any action against criminals. It is also mandatory to inform immediate officers prior to any possible raid against criminals.

The DIG said this while addressing the participants of training session of the 60th batch of passed out Trainee Assistant Sub Inspectors (T/ASIs) at Districts Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. SSP Operations Ismailur-Rehman Kharak, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, SP CRO Asadur-Rehman, DSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chouhan, and DSP Headquarter Farhat Abbas along with other officers attended the session.

The DIG Operations briefed the trainee ASIs regarding their further training programmes including A-D courses and important key notes for their success in their professional carrier. He stressed upon them to focus on their training courses as these sessions were a guarantee of success if they would follow the Police Code of Conduct, delivering to society in best possible professional manner.

Ashfaq said police being a disciplined force needs only disciplined officers as its part and newly appointed T/ASIs could achieve the height of success by following the prescribed rules and performing their best. He further said an effective strategy should be adopted to avoid incidents of escape of under-trail prisoners from police custody.

As many as 70 T/ASIs along with three lady police officers have completed probationers class course from Sihala Training Centre whereas Orientation Elite Course from Elite Training Centre Baidian Road, Lahore. The newly-appointed police officers are the torch bearer of the prestige and good name of police martyrs and we hope that these officers will further develop positive image of police.