Wed Jul 17, 2019
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Addicted to the phone

Newspost

 
July 18, 2019

According to the University of Chicago, ‘Social media is more addictive than cigarettes’ because it is a nice way to waste your time. Addiction to social media can lead users to develop a variety of issues like anxiety, depression, back issues and eye problems.

I request parents to encourage your children to spend less time on social media. Buy novels for them and encourage sports instead.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi

