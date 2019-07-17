Addicted to the phone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to the University of Chicago, ‘Social media is more addictive than cigarettes’ because it is a nice way to waste your time. Addiction to social media can lead users to develop a variety of issues like anxiety, depression, back issues and eye problems.
I request parents to encourage your children to spend less time on social media. Buy novels for them and encourage sports instead.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
