Those born with golden spoon in mouth can’t struggle: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday claimed the corner meeting of Mandi Bahauddin and worker conventions of Begum Safdar (PML-N Vice-President Maryam Safdar) failed.

“And now she wanted to use the traffic of GT Road. Those born with golden spoon in their mouth could not wage a struggle but only commit forgery,” she said in a series of tweets. She contended people had rejected the plunderers and entrusted the responsibility of leadership to those who would take the country towards prosperity and bright future.

Dr Awan said the protest of those envy of the popularity of Imran Khan lacked the backing of masses. She claimed the opposition had nothing to do with the masses but were perturbed of being out of power, as they were in distress over rule of law in the country. Those who used to consider themselves above the law, she pointed out, were helpless in Naya Pakistan today over the equal application of law. She said Imran Khan is voice of the hearts of Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kulbhushan Jadhav was the face of Indian state terrorism. “Pakistan’s victory at ICJ. Indian submissions of acquittal, re-trial and release have been rejected. Kulbhushan Jadhav is the face of Indian state terrorism,” she said in a tweet.