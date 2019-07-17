close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
NR
News Report
July 18, 2019

Mushahid says ICJ passed mixed judgment

Top Story

NR
News Report
July 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: While expressing his reaction on ICJ’s judgement Mushahid Hussain, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced mixed judgement in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case on Wednesday.

While talking to Hamid Mir in his programme ‘Capital Talk’ of Geo News he said that ICJ has rejected Indian demands of acquittal, release and return. The ICJ did not suspend sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav but only directed to give opportunity of review while the demand of consular’s access went in the favour of India.

Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan had allowed Kulbhushan to meet his mother and wife but it would have been better to give same facility to the Indian consular at that time. He said that ICJ also does political decisions. He said that there had been hue and cry in the world if there would have been a Pakistani instead of Indian. He said that US had not accepted judgement of ICJ on Nicaragua.

