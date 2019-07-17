close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
FPCCI’s awards ceremony on 25th

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex body representing Pakistan’s industry and services, will hold its 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony on Thursday, July 25 at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

The FPCCI holds the achievement awards ceremony to recognise the services of organisations contributing to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. President Arif Alvi has been scheduled to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest in this prestigious awards ceremony. He would distribute awards to the recipients. The business community across the country will attend the ceremony.

