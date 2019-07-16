close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 17, 2019

Opp parties get ready for protest

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 17, 2019

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties have finalized arrangements for the protest to be held on July 25.

The coordination committee of the opposition parties held a meeting at the Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements for the protest. The Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Qaumi Watan Party leaders attended the meeting. The meeting decided that a protest rally would be held on the Ring Road on July 25 to protest against the alleged rigging in the last general election.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus