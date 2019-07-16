163 students awarded for best performance in SSC exam

PESHAWAR: The students of different schools run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation and those studying under the Aghosh Homes and orphan family support programme of the foundation with best performance in the recent secondary school certificate examination were honoured with awards and medals at an impressive ceremony on Tuesday.

Arranged at the Nishtar Hall, the ceremony titled “Annual Talent Tribute Ceremony” was attended by a huge number of students, their parents and teachers.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function was also addressed by the central general secretary of the foundation Mushtaq Mangat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas Chamkani and others.

At total of 163 male and female students were given awards for excelling performance in the grade 9th and 10th.

Some 128 of them were the students of different schools run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation and 45 were inmates of Aghosh Home and the ones sponsored by the foundation under its family support programme.

Some teachers and schools who showed the best performance were also given awards on the occasion.

Al-Khidmat Foundation is running 21 schools in different parts of the province, where around 7,200 students are enrolled.

Similarly, the foundation has set up several non-formal educational centres for street children, where currently 400 students are enrolled.

The foundation has also established four Aghosh Homes for orphan children where nearly 400 children have been provided accommodation.

These orphan children are enrolled in the best private educational institutions, said Khalid Waqas Chamkani, while talking to The News.

The speakers on the occasion praised the Al-Khidmat Foundation for supporting the orphans and the poor students. They urged the students to focus on their studies and become useful citizens of the society.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan lamented that Pakistan was lagging far behind among the comity of nations in the fields of education, science and technology.

The senator, who also heads the standing committee of Senate on Science and Technology, said that it was a matter of serious concern that Pakistan was ranked 181 among the total 195 countries in the world.

He said that Pakistan was fortunate enough to have a major portion of its population consisting of youth. But it was unfortunate that the government has been unable to utilise the potential of youth.

The senator said that the policy of thee Es - education, employment and engagement - should be adopted to better utilise potential of the youth for development of the country.

He said the education-centric environment should be developed in the country so that the knowledge-based economy could be promoted.

The JI leader urged the students to accept the difficult situations they were facing as a challenge and excel in their education and the fields they select for practical life.

Above all, he said, they should set a goal before themselves. “The greater your goal is, the greater you success would be,” he stressed.