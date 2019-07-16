Man injures mother but she pardons him

LAHORE: A man attacked his mother with an axe and left her seriously injured over an unknown issue in Shahdara police limits on Tuesday. Dolphin police responded to the emergency call and took the accused into custody. The injured woman was shifted to hospital for treatment. She refused to initiate any legal action against her son and he was released.

lawyer dies: A lawyer, who was shot at and injured during a scuffle in Shafiqabad police limits on Monday, succumbed to injuries at hospital on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Murder offence has also been added to an already registered FIR. The victim, Dilawar, was trying to stop two groups from fighting when he fell victim to bullet injuries.

Cheques: Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer presented over Rs 3.4 million cheques as financial compensation to families of two Rescuers here on Tuesday.