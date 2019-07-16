close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Man injures mother but she pardons him

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: A man attacked his mother with an axe and left her seriously injured over an unknown issue in Shahdara police limits on Tuesday. Dolphin police responded to the emergency call and took the accused into custody. The injured woman was shifted to hospital for treatment. She refused to initiate any legal action against her son and he was released.

lawyer dies: A lawyer, who was shot at and injured during a scuffle in Shafiqabad police limits on Monday, succumbed to injuries at hospital on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Murder offence has also been added to an already registered FIR. The victim, Dilawar, was trying to stop two groups from fighting when he fell victim to bullet injuries.

Cheques: Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer presented over Rs 3.4 million cheques as financial compensation to families of two Rescuers here on Tuesday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus