Past rulers’ corruption fully exposed: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that past rulers’ corruption had fully exposed before the 220 million people of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said the past governments incapacitated the country economically with their mega corruption projects, and added that their corruption scandals were coming to light with every passing day.

The chief minister said those who infringed upon the rights of people by plundering the national kitty would have to be answerable for their deeds. Usman Buzdar said the cruelty meted out to the nation by the corrupt elements was simply unforgivable. He maintained that economic chaos facing the nation currently was the result of wrong policies and corruption of the past rulers and the incumbent government is working to rectify the past mistakes, the chief minister added.

Usman Buzdar said the loot and plunder were committed in the name of development schemes in the past and the whole nation was demanding accountability of the looted resources.

He reiterated that the PTI government would continue its struggle against corruption and the corrupt would not be allowed to hinder the process of national development. The PTI government is acting as the custodian of the national kitty and every penny will be spent on the public welfare, he said adding that difficulties would soon be overcome and Pakistan would move towards development and prosperity, the chief minister concluded.