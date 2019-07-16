close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 17, 2019

8 criminals held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 17, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police has nabbed eight outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered vehicle, mobile phones, wine, drugs and weapons, a police spokesman said.

He said that, on special directions from DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed a special crackdown against criminals is continued and police has nabbed eight outlaws.

SHO Karachi Company SI Habib-ur-Rehman along with ASI Haider Ali Shah and other officials arrested an accused namely Majid Mehmood and recovered four stolen mobile phones worth two lac rupees. SHO Abpara SI Ghulam Rasool along with his team SI Talib hussain and others arrested three accused including two drug pushers identified as Shehzad, Tahir Mehmood and Muhammad Naveed and recovered one vehicle, 50 bottles of wine and 155 gram hashish.

Meanwhile, Khanna Police team arrested a drug pusher Afaaq Masih and recovered 200 grams hashish from his possession. Industrial Area police has arrested a wine seller Pitras Masih and recovered five bottles of wine, while ASI Noor Ilahi from Golra police arrested Waqar Ahmad for selling oil illegally.

