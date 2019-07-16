Blind murder of cop solved

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have solved the blind murder of police constable. The investigation revealed that widow had illicit relations with the victim's nephew who murdered his uncle and faked it out as a dacoity incident.

The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana upon reviewing the pieces of evidence directed the police of a probability of the perpetrator being from victim’s own home. The Police investigated the victim's wife which led to her confession of the murder, the police have also arrested the main culprit Zahid as well. According to details, the SP Saddar briefed the media that a few days ago Ather Iqbal, the police constable appointed in PS Saddar Wahh was murdered in his home in the jurisdiction of PS Chauntra. Afterward, the relatives mislead the police by announcing it as dacoity-cum-murder. The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana personally visited the scene and pointed out that as per the review of the crime scene there's a good chance that murderer or murderers could be the family members of the victim. The Police followed up the given advice and investigated the victim's wife after the burial who confessed of the crime.

The accused Sumera told the police that she's intimately involved with her husband's nephew, Zahid, who murdered his uncle Ather upon her request. SP Saddar told the media that the Zahid has also been arrested, who'll now be presented before the court of law and investigated further to recover the murder weapon and arrest the facilitators. He said that due to the professional policing and a fine command of the City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, blind incident cases are being traced out.